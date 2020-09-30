Noida: In a shocking incident, a 35-year-old DRDO scientist was honey trapped and held hostage at an Oyo hotel for an entire day by a woman and four others in Noida.

The woman has been identified as Sunita Gurjar alias Babli, according to her Facebook profile she is a local BJP leader. She also claims to be a relative of Bigg Boss season 10 winner Manveer Gurjar, but Manveer’s family has denied any relationship with the woman.

According to the reports of Times of India, the scientist, who is a resident of Sector 74, Noida got to know Sunita while he was looking for a massage parlours. When he called the parlour number and asked for the location, he was asked to come to Logix City Centre.

But after reaching there, Sunita and the gang brought him to an Oyo hotel and held him hostage and demanded Rs 10 Lakh money from his wife.

The man’s wife was scared and informed the police immediately. The police launched an investigation to the matter. Later on the police arrested three men who came to take the money.

The three arrested men took the police to the hotel where the scientist is held hostage. After reaching there the police rescued the scientist and arrested Sunita and the hotel manager.

The gang used to rob people on the pretext of providing ‘massage service’. This is the second such gang to have been busted by police.