Domestic LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 15, Check new rates in your city

New Delhi: The prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders across all categories including subsidised gas on Wednesday were hiked by Rs 15 per cylinder. This is the fourth straight increase in rates in less than two months.

Reportedly, the state-run oil companies including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation have announced that these prices will take effect from today (October 6).

In 2021 so far, the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder has been hiked by Rs 205.50. The last time the LPG cylinder was hiked by Rs 25 was on September 1. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 899.50. The new rate of 5 kg cylinder is now Rs 502.

Petroleum companies have increased the price of domestic LPG cylinders by Rs 15. The price of a non-subsidized 14.2 kg cylinder in Delhi is now Rs 899.50. The new rate of 5kg cylinder is now Rs 502. The new rates are effective from today. pic.twitter.com/nQqtgdOq7q — ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2021

Today the LPG price in Bhubaneshwar is Rs 926 which was earlier at Rs 911. Simultaneously, the petrol price and diesel price has increased in capital city Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. It has been recorded at Rs 103.69 per litre while the diesel price has been recorded at Rs 99.57 per litre in the temple city.

LPG price list for 14.2 kg cylinder:

Earlier on October 1, the prices of commercial LPG cylinders were increased by Rs 43.5. the 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now cost Rs 1736.50, a significant hike from the earlier rate of Rs 1,623. However, the prices of 14.2-kg domestic gas cylinders that are used in households for cooking remain unchanged.

It is noteworthy that, the petroleum companies generally revise the price of LPG cylinders every month.

