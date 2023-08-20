Doctors remove 13 hairpins, 5 safety pins, 5 razor blades from man’s stomach

Puducherry: A team of skilled doctors at a private hospital in Puducherry achieved a life-saving feat by successfully performing an endoscopic procedure to remove 13 hairpins, five safety pins and five razor blades from the stomach of a 20-year- old man with mental illness.

The team, based at the Gastroenterology and Medical Centre (GEM) Hospital, revealed that the young man was admitted with distressing symptoms, including severe abdominal pain, blood vomiting, and unusual bowel movements. Thorough examinations unveiled a shocking discovery – there were 13 hairpins, 5 safety pins, and 5 razor blades in his stomach.

“He has been dealing with psychiatric issues since childhood. Initially, he denied swallowing any foreign objects. However, during the endoscopic procedure, we discovered a hardened mass in his stomach. This collection of objects is referred to as a ‘foreign body bezoar,’ which could potentially lead to intestinal blockages and perforations,” explained Dr. K Sasikumar, a surgical gastroenterologist who led the medical team.

Facing this intricate situation, the team decided to opt for an endoscopic procedure instead of open surgery. Dr. K Sugumaran, another member of the team, stated, “The patient’s parents were also inclined towards avoiding open surgery. We proposed inserting a tube through the mouth to reach the stomach and safely remove these sharp objects. It was a challenging procedure given the nature of the objects.”

The patient was admitted to the hospital on August 7, and the procedure, lasting approximately two hours, took place on August 8. Fortunately, the patient responded positively to the treatment, and he was discharged the following day, on August 9. He even resumed a regular oral diet on the very same evening, as confirmed by Dr. K Sasikumar.

The dedicated medical team responsible for this extraordinary accomplishment included medical gastroenterologist Dr. G Rajesh and anesthesiologist Dr. Ranjith. Dr. C Palanivelu, Chairman of GEM Hospitals, praised the team for their outstanding efforts in saving the young man’s life.

Doctors suspect that the patient consumed these sharp objects after mixing them with food. The condition of the patient is stable and he has been discharged from hospital.