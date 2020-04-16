Doctor tests positive for Coronavirus
Doctor tests positive for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad

By IANS
Ghaziabad: A cancer specialist here has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the total number of infection in Ghaziabad to 32, officials said.

According to health officials, the doctor, a resident of Gyan Khand 2 in Indirapuram, works at Max Hospital, Saket in Delhi.

He is undergoing treatment at Max Hospital after testing positive for the dreaded virus.

A team of Health Department has sanitised the entire area of Gyan Khand 2, while the family members including the doctor’s wife have been quarantined.

The Health Department team is now trying to find out people who came in contact with the doctor and his family so that they could be quarantined at home as well.

