Doctor applies Fevikwik on 7-year-old’s wound in Telangana

Telangana: In a strange incident, an MBBS doctor used common adhesive glue (fevikwik) instead of bio-seal to dress the wound of a seven-year-old boy at Rainbow Hospital in Jogulamba Gadwal district, Telangana.

According to the victim’s father, Vamsi Krishna, he, along with his wife and his son Praveen Choudhary, came to Telangana to attend their relative’s wedding.

While playing, Praveen sustained a wound near his left eye after falling. His parents immediately took the boy to Rainbow Hospital in Eija Municipality, where Dr. Nagarjuna treated the child’s wound by applying Feviqwik and left the boy writhing in pain.

The parents then took their child to another hospital for treatment, where they found that the previous doctor had used Feviqwik on their son’s injury.

After that, the boy’s parents filed a complaint against the doctor at the Aiza police station on Friday.

As soon as the incident came to light, a video of the same went viral on social media, where the doctor and his assistant can be seen confronting about their negligence.

In the video, the doctor claims that the mishap occurred due to a power outage in the hospital.

Later, the doctor assured the parents that the boy would be fine and he would take responsibility for any complications.