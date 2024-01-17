DGCA imposes fine of Rs 60 lakh on CSMI Airport, Mumbai

Mumbai: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposed a fine of Rs 60 Lakh on the CSMI Airport, Mumbai (MIAL) on Wednesday. The fine was in connection with the video of passengers eating on the tarmac at the Airport that had gone viral on social media. ANI reported it in a X post on Wednesday.

As per reports, DGCA imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh after the reply of the Show Cause notice served was not found satisfactory.

The reply to the Show Cause Notice was received on 17.01.2024 and was not found satisfactory as the response submitted by MIAL shows that they have failed to adhere to the safety requirements as laid down in the Air Safety Circular 04 of 2007, DGCA said in a statement.