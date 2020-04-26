Hindu Rao Hospital shut after nurse tests positive
Photo: Prokerala

Delhi’s Hindu Rao Hospital temporarily shut after nurse tests corona positive

By IANS

New Delhi: Hindu Rao Hospital run by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has been temporarily shut after a nurse tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

“The hospital is closed for entry and exit to ensure that no identified contacts leave. We do not want any new patients to come till everything is fully sanitized,” NDMC Commissioner Varsha Joshi said.

She said the nurse’s contacts have been identified and are being tested. They will be kept in quarantine.

“Other contacts who were not in the hospital will also be tested and quarantined separately,” she added.

Commissioner Joshi said the admitted patients are being looked after and the management will later take a call on when the hospital will be reopened for the new patients.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases in the country crossed the 26,000 mark. The national capital has the third highest cases. It stands at 2,625, with 54 deaths.

