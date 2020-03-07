save delhi
Delhi riot: 683 FIRs filed and 1,983 arrested

New Delhi: The police have filed 683 FIRs so far in the incidents related to the Delhi violence that rocked the city on February 24-25. A total of 1,983 people have been arrested or taken into the custody so far in this regard, the police said.

The Delhi Police Headquarters provided this information to IANS on Friday late night.

According to the information, 48 cases of the Arms Act have been filed so far. These apart, the Peace Committees, that always helped to maintain Law and Order, are holding meetings constantly. To the date, a total of 251 meetings have taken place.

