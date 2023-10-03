Delhi Police raid journalists linked to NewsClick amid China funding allegations

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday raided the houses of journalists and employees of the media outlet NewsClick in connection with allegations that the organisation received funding from China.

However, no arrests have been made so far.

During the raid, the Special Cell had also seized electronic evidence, laptops, mobile phones and also took data dumps of hard disks.

Sources said that NewsClick’s Abhisar Sharma was among the journalists raided by Delhi Police.

“Delhi police landed at my home. Taking away my laptop and Phone,” Sharma on Tuesday wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Finally last tweet from this phone. Delhi police seized my phone,” another journalist of the web portal, Bhasha Singh tweeted.

As per sources, the Special Cell has registered a fresh case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

