New-Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced about the Covid-19 situation in India and the lockdown would continue with certain relaxations.

CM Kejriwal announced the resumption of the Metro services with 50% capacity.Shops and malls in Delhi will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis from 10 am to 8 pm.

“Private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff,” CM said.

Speaking about the third wave of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “We are ready to combat the third wave of COVID-19. We have set up a pediatric task force.”