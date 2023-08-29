Delhi High Court grants bail to alleged aide of Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar

New Delhi: Pooja Singh, who was reportedly a close associate of alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court. Singh stands accused of aiding Chandrashekar during his time in Tihar Jail through a contractual nursing staff, allegedly facilitating an extortion operation from within the prison.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma noted Singh’s age, estimating her to be around 25 to 26 years old, and highlighted that the Enforcement Directorate did not accuse her of gaining financial benefits from her involvement.

Recognizing the potential for a young individual with an immature mindset to be influenced by Chandrashekar’s actions, the court emphasized that merely being promised rewards was insufficient to conclude that Singh had committed an offense under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court acknowledged the unique circumstances surrounding cases involving individuals of Singh’s age and their susceptibility to the allure of quick wealth.

Singh’s alleged role encompassed the procurement of luxurious items for both Chandrashekar and Leena Maria Paul, which were purportedly delivered to Tihar Jail through her. She was also implicated in making payments to various individuals on Chandrashekar’s instructions.

The Enforcement Directorate contended that Singh possessed a clear understanding of the nature of the activities and tasks she was involved in, making her complicit in money laundering. In her defense, Singh claimed to have acted under the purview of a master-servant relationship. She asserted that all pertinent evidence had been seized by the agency, precluding any possibility of tampering.

After assessing the overall circumstances and Singh’s age, the court decided in favor of granting her bail. As a condition, she is required to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 along with one surety of the same amount, meeting the approval of the trial court.