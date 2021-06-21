"facebook-domain-verification" content="ljkg7wuvmk8dzrfuay8vjcrbyd8hdj" />

Delhi: Fire breaks out in shoe factory, 5 people missing

By KalingaTV Bureau
Fire breaks out in shoe factory in Delhi
Delhi: A massive fire broke out at a shoe factory in Delhi. The incident occurred at Udyog Nagar, 24, on Monday. Fire Tenders had been rushed to the site.

According to reports, the fire brigade received a call about the blaze at around 8.22 AM. As many as 31 tenders have been deployed at the spot to bring the fire under control.

A fire official told IANS that a total of 36 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot and the efforts to control the fire were underway.

Fire officials also informed that around 6 people are missing. “Factory owners informed that 6 people are missing. We are trying to find out the exact number of missing people. However, no dead body has been recovered so far,” he said.

He further informed that fire has spread to adjoining buildings also and people have gathered in large number.

The fire-fighting operations are underway and the cause of the fire is not known yet.

(With inputs from IANS)

