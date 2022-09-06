Delhi excise policy case: ED raids multiple states across the country

New-Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids in the Delhi Excise Policy case in Delhi and multiple cities in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab Haryana, Telangana, and Maharashtra.

Last month, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided 31 places including the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22. Sisodia’s bank locker was searched by the CBI in Ghaziabad’s Vasundhara.

Locations being raided by ED also includes residence of Indospirit managing director Sameer Mahendru in Jor Bagh area of south Delhi. Mahendru was earlier grilled by CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam.

The CBI had conducted raids in the case on August 19, covering the Delhi residences of Mr Sisodia, 50, IAS officer and former Delhi excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, and 19 other locations across seven states and Union Territories.

Mr Sisodia too demanded a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the policy.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the findings of the Delhi chief secretary’s report filed in July showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, officials said.