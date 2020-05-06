Delhi declares May 11-June 30 summer break for schools

New Delhi: Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Delhi Directorate of Education here on Wednesday announced summer break for its schools between May 11 and June 30.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the teaching and learning activities in schools have been suspended since March 23.

“The lockdown has been extended up to May 17, as per directions of the Delhi government. This year also, the summer vacation in the government and government-aided schools will be observed as usual from May 11 to June 30,” the order said.

Due to the pandemic, students would not be called to schools for any teaching, learning activity during the summer vacation, it said.

“All the heads of government and government-aided schools, under the Directorate of Education, are hereby directed to ensure that all students of their respective schools are duly informed regarding the above decision through SMS/telephone/WhatsApp,” the order said.

Schools in Delhi are shut since March 12, after the government declared coronavirus an epidemic.

To check the spread of coronavirus, the government announced on March 12 that all schools and colleges where there was no examination underway would be shut. Days later, it also cancelled examinations and from March 23 the central government announced the lockdown.