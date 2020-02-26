Delhi death toll rises to 17, no fresh violence reported

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) The death toll in clashes that rocked northeast Delhi over the past two days, has increased to 17, sources at the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital said here on Wednesday.

Four more persons, brought to the hospital during the night, were declared dead, taking the toll to 17 so far.

Two more injured persons brought to the GTB hospital are said to be in critical condition.

Several parts of northeast Delhi witnessed sporadic incidents of stone-pelting and firing from country-arms, on Monday and Tuesday, leaving more than a hundred people injured. The dead include a police head constable and an assortment of civilians ranging from an autorickshaw driver to small businessmen.

Meanwhile, the situation is reported to be returning to normal in most of the violence-hit parts of the city.

The clashes have been the fallout of conflict between supporters and opponents of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, which provides for citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.