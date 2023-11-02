Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to appear before ED today

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before them today in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

According to latest reports, heavy security has been deployed outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi. The summon had reportedly been issued in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Heavy security deployment has also been seen outside the Rajghat. Police announcement are being made that CM Kejriwal is expected to visit Rajghat around 10 am before leaving for the ED office.

The ED has summoned Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to appear before them today in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has responded to the ED summons, and said that the summon notice is illegal and politically motivated.

He has further added that, the notice was sent at the behest of the BJP. “The notice was sent to ensure that I am unable to go for election campaigning in four states.” CM Kejriwal told while interacting with the media. He further added that, the “ED should withdraw the notice immediately.”

It is worth mentioning here that, CM Kejriwal has been summoned in the same case in which former deputy CM Manish Sisodia and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh have been arrested.