Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor and two others summoned by NCB in Bollywood drug probe

Deepika Padukone, Shradhha Kapoor and two others summoned by NCB in Bollywood drug probe

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) issued summons to Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, reported the news agency ANI on Wednesday.

Narcotics Control Bureau issues summons to Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shradhha Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput death case pic.twitter.com/djhAIj8Lfj — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

This case emerged out of the series of chats purportedly recovered from actor Rhea Chakraborty’s cellphone indicating procurement and supply of drugs.

The ED investigating the money laundering charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput death had recovered the chats and sent them to NCB Delhi.

The NCB has registered two FIRs in the Rajput death case. One pertains to Chakraborty’s alleged involvement in procuring and financing drugs for Rajput.

The other focuses on the wider spectrum of use of drugs in Bollywood. It is in this case registered by the NCB inn Delhi that the agency has summoned Padukone and the others.