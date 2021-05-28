Jaipur : In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old Goverdhan Prajapat who was assumed to be dead showed up after a week they performed his funeral at Rajsamand district in Rajasthan.

The goof up happened when the RK Hospital declared the body of a man named Goverdhan Prajapat, who was under treatment at the hospital, as unidentified’ and later Omkar Lal Gadulia’s relatives wrongly took the body for procession.

Gadulia is a liquor addict person, He went to Udaipur without informing his family on May 11. Later, he was admitted to a hospital due to some liver-related problems.

Coincidentally, on the same day Goverdhan Prajapat was shifted from the Mohi area to the RK Hospital by an ambulance service arranged by some public representatives. He succumbed during treatment.

We got a letter from the hospital that a body was lying unclaimed in the mortuary for three days. Then we circulated photographs of the deceased man, informs Konkroli police station house officer (SHO) Yogendra Vyas.

Later, the family members identified the body to be that of Gadulia because of a similar mark on his right hand and appearance, and the police handed over the body without conducting any post-mortem and DNA test.

The body of the deceased was taken away by the family members and the final rites were performed on May 15 itself.

Surprisingly Gadulia had returned home on May 23 and family members were shocked to learn that he was believed dead.

Later, an inquiry was launched by the police and identified the body which Gadulia’s family had cremated presuming as that of Goverdhan Prajapat.

Meanwhile, the hospital authorities revealed about the whole incident. The incident took place due to a lack of coordination between the nursing and mortuary staff. Lalit Purohit, Principal Medical Officer of RK Hospital, said appropriate action will be taken in the matter,