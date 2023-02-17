Dancer gang-raped after birthday bash in Uttar Pradesh

Unnao: A dancer called in to perform at a property dealer’s birthday party was gang-raped by six men in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district.

All the accused are absconding and a search operation has been launched to nab them, an official said.

According to the FIR lodged by the survivor, her team of three dancers was recruited to perform at the party in Deepak Nagar for Rs 6,000.

As she was leaving the event, six inebriated men abducted her in a car and raped her in a nearby jungle, the complaint said.

The survivor has alleged that she first approached the Jajmau police with her complaint, but they took no action.

Later, she approached the Kotwali police in Unnao Sadar, following which the accused were booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code.

Superintendent of Police (Unnao), Siddharth Meena, said that the survivor has undergone a medical examination to confirm charges of rape, while search operation has been launched to nab the accused.