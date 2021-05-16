New-Delhi: The Severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae (pronounced as Tau’Te) intensified into a severe cyclonic storm over east central Arabian Sea.

As per latest updates from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 09 kmph during past 06 hours. It lay centred at 2.30 AM on Sunday over eastcentral Arabian Sea near latitude 14.7°N and longitude 72.7°E, about 150 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 490 km south of Mumbai, 730 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 870 km south-southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

It is very likely to intensify further during next 12 hours. It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning.