Cyclone Biporjoy: Heavy rain expected in Rajasthan

Delhi: The cyclone is currently in the middle of southern Rajasthan. It will be in effect of Cyclone Biporjoy till today evening, said a report from the MeT.

Heavy rain may occur in South Rajasthan today, said the latest weather bulletin. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh tomorrow.

It will rain in the southern part of Uttar Pradesh in two to three days.

Due to the winds coming from the Arabian Sea, Delhi NCR is receiving light rain. Monsoon is likely to hit East India in two to three day, said Dr Naresh Kumar, IMD Scientist.

Under the influence of the Cyclone Biporjoy, heavy rainfall lashed Haryana’s Gurugram on June 16, 2023.

Days after, people got respite from the heat after the downpour. The city known as Information and Technology hub, badly suffered from traffic jams after the heavy rain.

Pedestrians were facing difficulties while commuting through knee-high waterlogged roads of Gurugram.

Notably, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India as an effect of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.