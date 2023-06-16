Cyclone Biparjoy: Gurugram faces waterlogging after heavy rainfall

Gurugram (Haryana) (ANI): Under the influence of the Cyclone Biporjoy, heavy rainfall lashed Haryana’s Gurugram on June 16, 2023.

Days after, people got respite from the heat after the downpour. The city known as Information and Technology hub, badly suffered from traffic jams after the heavy rain.

Pedestrians were facing difficulties while commuting through knee-high waterlogged roads of Gurugram.

Notably, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy rainfall in Delhi-NCR and other parts of North India as an effect of Cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

Heavy rains and gusty winds at a speed of over 115-120 kmph created havoc in Gujarat’s Morbi district after Cyclone Biporjoy makes landfall in Gujarat. Due to the gusty winds nearly 300 electric poles were damaged leading to power outages in around 45 villages in Gujarat.

The efforts to restore power in nine of the affected villages said officials of the Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited.

Speaking to ANI, JC Goswami, PGVCL’s executive engineer said, “Strong winds broke electric wires and poles, causing a power outage in 45 villages of Maliya tehsil. We are restoring power in 9 villages and power has been restored in the remaining villages.”