CUET UG 2024 will be conducted from May 15 to 31, no change in schedule due to Lok Sabha elections

Nation
By Subadh Nayak
no change in cuet ug 2024
0

CUET UG Exam 2024: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar today clarified that there will not be change in the schedule of the Common University Test for Undergraduates, CUET UG 2024, in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG 2024 examination between May 15 and May 31. However, the final date sheet will be prepared after the conclusion of the registration process as two examination dates coincide with the Lok Sabha election dates on May 20 and 25.

“After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May,” M. Jagadesh Kumar wrote on his X handle.

Also Read: ISIS Module Case: NIA Attaches Four Properties Of 11 Accused In Pune

Subadh Nayak 11086 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.