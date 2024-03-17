CUET UG 2024 will be conducted from May 15 to 31, no change in schedule due to Lok Sabha elections

CUET UG Exam 2024: University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairperson Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar today clarified that there will not be change in the schedule of the Common University Test for Undergraduates, CUET UG 2024, in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

Kumar said that the National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the CUET UG 2024 examination between May 15 and May 31. However, the final date sheet will be prepared after the conclusion of the registration process as two examination dates coincide with the Lok Sabha election dates on May 20 and 25.

“After the last date for filling out applications on March 26, 2024, we will know the number of students registered for CUET-UG and their geographical distribution. Based on this data and the election dates, NTA will announce the date sheet for CUET-UG between 15 and 31 May,” M. Jagadesh Kumar wrote on his X handle.