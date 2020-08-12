CRPF officer shoots himself
Photo: IANS

CRPF officer shoots himself in Kashmir

By KalingaTV Bureau

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer was injured after he allegedly shot himself with his service rifle in Kashmir on Wednesday.

He was moved to the hospital where his condition was said to be stable.

Police sources said CRPF Inspector identified as M. Damodar of 141 battalion shot himself in Srinagar city with his service rifle.

“He shot himself with his service rifle,” Srinagar based CRPF PRO Pankaj Singh told IANS. “His condition is stable.”

An investigation has been started by the CRPF in the incident.

