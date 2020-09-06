Covid Infected Girl Raped By Ambulance Driver On The Way To Hospital

Thiruvananthapuram: In a shocking incident, a Covid-19 patient was raped by the ambulance driver on the way to hospital in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

The incident took place on Saturday night and the driver has been dismissed from his job following the incident.

According to reports, the accused ambulance driver was carrying one elderly woman and the covid infected girl to corona hospital. Halfway to the covid hospital, the driver dropped the elderly woman in a hospital and headed to Pandalam hospital with the corona patient.

However, instead of taking the covid infected girl to the hospital the driver took the girl to a deserted place and raped her.

The Health Minister of Kerala K. K. Shailaja expressed shock over the incident and ordered to take strict action against the accused.

During this pandemic, many sexual harassment cases involving Covid-19 patients have been reported all over the country.

In July, two were arrested for raping a minor girl who was also Covid-19 patient in a care center in Delhi.