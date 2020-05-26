Covid-19: Gujarat’s tally mounts to 14,468, death toll 888

Gandhinagar: With an addition of 405 new cases on Monday, the number of Covid-19 positive cases in Gujarat has climbed to 14,468, while 30 deaths in the last 24 hours took the states death toll to 888.

Health authorities carried out a total of 3,492 tests in the past 24 hours, of which the results of 405 returned positive. Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of cases at 310, followed by Surat (31), Vadodara (18), Sabarkantha (12), Mahisagar (7), Gandhinagar (4), Panchmahals and Narmada (3 each), Bhavnagar, Anand, Surendranagar and Amreli (2 each), and Rajkot, Mahesana, Botad, Kheda, Patan, Valsad, Navsari and Porbandar (1 each).

The state has been reporting over 20 deaths daily since the beginning of May and the trend continued on Monday with 30 more people falling prey to the deadly virus, taking the state’s death toll to 888.

Ahmedabad reported the maximum number of fatalities at 25 (15 males, 10 females), while two males and a female died in Gandhinagar. Surat (1 female) and Anand (1 male) also reported Covid-19 deaths.

Out of the total death toll, 674 people have succumbed to the dreaded virus in May. Till date, 722 people have died in Ahmedabad alone, followed by 62 in Surat, 35 in Vadodara, 13 in Gandhinagar, 10 in Anand, 8 in Bhavnagar and 6 in Panchmahals.

Out of the 6,944 active cases in the state, the condition of 6,835 is stable, while 109 patients are on ventilator support.

On Monday, a total of 224 patients were discharged. Till now, 6,636 people have recovered from the disease in Gujarat.

Right now, there are over 4.4 lakh people quarantined in the state, 4,31,046 under home quarantine, 10,789 in government facilities and 762 in private facilities.

Since the past couple of days, more and more cases are getting detected outside the three major cities of the state, Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara, signalling the increasing spread of the virus across the state.