Coronavirus.

COVID-19: Fourth death in Maharashtra, positive cases 101

By IANS
1

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) A 65-year-old man who arrived here from UAE via Ahmedabad passed away due to COVID-19 here late Monday night, taking the death toll due to the disease in Maharashtra to four, an official said here on Tuesday.

The death toll across India is now 10.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra increased to 101 after four new cases were detected since Monday night.

A statement by Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said the patient was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital in a critical condition on Monday with fever, cough and breathlessness.

Related News

On 101th day Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared

Manipur woman tests corona positive, first in NE India

MP Assembly session begins, Shivraj to prove majority

Take care of unorganised sector workers, Sonia Gandhi tells…

He had arrived from UAE at Ahmedabad on March 15 and then at Mumbai on March 20.

The victim had complaints of high blood pressure coupled with uncontrolled diabetes.

The new afflicted patients include three from Pune and one from Satara. The patinets include those with a history of recent travel history to Peru, UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Three others who died in Maharashtra included a 68-year-old Fillipino and two other men, both aged 63.

IANS

You might also like
Nation

On 101th day Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared

Nation

Manipur woman tests corona positive, first in NE India

Nation

MP Assembly session begins, Shivraj to prove majority

Nation

Take care of unorganised sector workers, Sonia Gandhi tells party’s CMs

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.