New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the nation to acknowledge with gratitude the services of countless health and services personnel leading the battle against coronavirus pandemic.

After urging the country to observe March 22 as ‘Janata Curfew’ in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, the Prime Minister also called for the services of lakhs of health and allied services personnel to be acknowledged on that day.

PM Modi has advised citizens to stay indoors on March 22 as much as possible. However, people can go out only in emergency situation or essential services.

The PM also requested all citizens to follow ‘Janata Curfew’ to keep everyone safe from coronavirus.

In his address to the nation broadcast on Thursday, the Prime Minister appealed to all citizens to “come out of their homes at 5 p.m. on March 22 and applaud for 5 minutes, the doctors, nurses, sanitation personnel, transport services personnel and all other people who disregard their own health safety for our lives.”

Earlier in his speech, the Prime Minister urged citizens to face the coronavirus pandemic with resolve and restraint.

(With Inputs From IANS)