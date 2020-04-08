coronavirus update in india
Photo: AFEW International

Coronavirus: India tally 4,789, death toll at 124

By IANS
New Delhi: Tuesday brought some relief for India in terms of new cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, as after three days, the number of new cases has shown a downward trend.

As per the data updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday evening, the total tally of confirmed coronavirus cases in India so far stood at 4,789, including 4,312 active cases and 124 deaths, while 352 people have recovered and been discharged from hospital, and one individual migrated. People affected by COVID-19 in India include 70 foreign nationals.

According to Joint Health Secretary Lav Agarwal, a total of 354 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Tuesday. On Monday the highest number of new cases in 24 hours was reported at 693. It was 472 on Sunday.

Agarwal, at a press conference, said that strategies adopted by the government to contain coronavirus are yielding good results in many parts of the country, including Agra and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh), Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Bhilwara (Rajasthan) and East Delhi.

According to Health Ministry data, total cases reported from Maharashtra were 868, Tamil Nadu (621), Delhi (576), Telangana (364), Kerala (327), Uttar Pradesh (305), Rajasthan (288), Andhra Pradesh (266), Madhya Pradesh (229), Karnataka (175), Gujarat (165), Jammu & Kashmir (116), Punjab (91), West Bengal (91), Haryana (90), Odisha (42), Bihar (32), Uttarakhand (31), Assam (26), Chandigarh (18), Chhattisgarh (18), Ladakh (14), Himachal Pradesh(90), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (10), Goa (7), Puducherry (5), Jharkhand (4), Manipur (2), Tripura (1), Mizoram (1), and Arunachal Pradesh (1).

 

