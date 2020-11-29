New Delhi: Even as thousands of farmers rallied on Delhi’s interstate borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that he was committed to the welfare of hardworking farmers, and the Centres’ new farm laws were a step in this direction.

His assertion came during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ amid the ongoing farmer agitation against his government over the three new farm laws enacted in September.

“New dimensions are opening up in India with farming-related things. Agricultural reforms in the past have opened doors to new possibilities for farmers. In the past, there were various demands of the farmers. In order to fulfil these demands, every political party promised at some point in time. Those demands have been fulfilled now,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi said that Parliament had given a legal shape to agricultural reforms after much deliberation.

“These reforms have not only broken many bonds of farmers but have also given them new rights. The farmers have also got new opportunities with the help of these laws.”

Giving example of Maharashtra’s Jitendra Bhoijee, the Prime Minister said he benefited due to these new farm laws.

Modi mentioned that the farmer could not get payment for his sold crop for four months. “The new laws helped him and he could manage to get it. In September, these laws were passed in Parliament. These laws ensure that farmers will be given money within three days of sale of their crops.”

The Prime Minister stressed on “proper and right information” about these farm laws to derive its benefit.

He also gave example of Rajasthan’s Mohammad Aslam, saying he has made a WhatsApp group and shared details about the crop prices at nearby ‘mandis’, which has been helping many farmers.

“There is awareness, there is life,” said the Prime Minister.

Referring to another person Virendra Yadav, an agriculturist in Haryana, the Prime Minister said that he returned from Australia two months ago and was making money through stubble by helping many farmers.

“Yadav not only played a major role in resolving the stubble-burning problem, but also made money from the stubble. With the help of some machines, he earned Rs 50 lakh in the stubble business. He also has been helping farmers who wanted a solution to this issue.”

The Prime Minister urged students pursuing agriculture-related courses to inform farmers about the new farmer laws.