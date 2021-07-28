Cloudburst hits J&K’s Kishtwar, leaves 6 dead and 40 missing

By IANS
Pahalgam: A view of Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. Reportedly two people were killed and two others went missing after in recent cloudbursts in the area. (Photo: IANS)

Jammu: Six people died, five were injured and 30 to 40 went missing on Wednesday when a cloudburst hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Shafqat Hussain, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kishtwar told reporters that six bodies have been recovered while five were rescued in an injured condition after flash floods were triggered by a cloudburst that hit Honzan village in the Dachan area of Kishtwar district.

“The injured have been shifted to hospital. 30 to 40 people are still missing. Rescue teams have to cover 25 km of motorable road and 15 km of a trek to reach the place.

“Local police, army and disaster relief force are engaged in rescue operation. It is raining heavily in the area which is hampering the rescue operation”, the SSP said.

You might also like
Nation

Basavraj Bommai sworn-in as the new Chief minister of Karnataka

Miscellany

India Post Recruitment 2021: Application invited for 2357 Gramin Dak Sevak posts;…

Nation

Basavaraj Bommai to take oath as Karnataka CM today

Nation

One killed, 9 feared washed away in flash flood in Himachal Pradesh

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.