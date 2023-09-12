Class 11 student gang-raped in UP, 5 accused held

New Delhi: A Class 11 student was allegedly gang-raped by five men at a village in Saharanpur district when she was returning from school, the police said on Tuesday.

The five accused persons have been arrested.

According to reports, the girl was returning home on Monday when two youths known to her allegedly offered her a lift on their motorbike and took her to a secluded place, where they, along with three others, gang-raped her.

Gangoh ASP Sagar Jain said that the accused later left her at a crossing, from where she somehow reached the nearby police outpost and reported the incident.

On being informed by the police, the girl’s family members reached the police station and lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 376 (rape), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The ASP said that the girl has been sent to a government medical college in Meerut for treatment.

The five accused have been remanded to judicial custody.