Class 1 student held for raping 3-year-old girl in UP

Uttar Pradesh: A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three year old girl at a school in the Muzaffarnagar district, a police said on Sunday.

The boy was in class 1, while the girl was in playgroup, according to the police. The police have taken the boy into custody, and the girl has been sent for medical examination.

Citing the family’s complaint, the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

Further details are awaited.

Last year, a similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, where a 12-year-old boy raped a 3-year-old girl.