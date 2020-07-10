CISCE Result 2020: ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 results declared

New Delhi: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Friday declared the result for ICSE (class 10) and ISC (class 12) for the year 2020.

The overall pass percentage of ICSE (class 10) result recorded at 99.34% while all India pass percentage of ISC (class 12) is 96.84%, according to the official website of the council — www.cisce.org or www.results.cisce.org.

How to check results from the CISCE website?

Step 1: Visit the CISCE website and click ‘Results 2020’.

Step 2: Select ICSE or ISC, as the case may be

Step 3: Insert unique ID, index number and captcha code in the spaces provided

Step 4: Submit and view ICSE Class 10th result and ISC Class 12th result

Students can also access their CISCE results with the help of mobile SMS service. For ICSE results, type “ICSE and seven-digit unique ID” and send it to 09248082883, while for ISC results, type “ISC and seven-digit unique ID” and send it to 09248082883.

More than two lakh CISCE-registered students had written the ICSE 10th and ISC 12th examinations this year.