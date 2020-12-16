New Delhi: Cipla has announced its partnership with the Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited for commercialization of the rapid antigen test kits for Covid-19 in India. The company will commence supply from this week.

This is Cipla’s second launch in the diagnostics space after Elifast ELISA Test Kit. In this collaboration, Cipla will be responsible for the marketing and distribution of the Rapid Antigen Detection Test for the qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigen that will be manufactured by Premier Medical Corporation Private Limited.

The test is a rapid point-of-care nasopharyngeal swab test that directly detects the presence or absence of coronavirus antigen in the patient’s body, generating results within 15-20 minutes. Only authorised labs are permitted by ICMR to conduct the rapid antigen testing. The test will be marketed under the brand name ‘CIPtest’.

CIPtest is a reliable high-performing kit that has been validated and approved by ICMR. It is found to have specificity and sensitivity of 98.09 per cent and upto 75 per cent respectively. The test is not only rapid with a quick turn-around time, but also enables easy interpretation of results without the need of any additional instrument. Cipla’s expansive distribution network will help in ensuring supply of kits across the country.