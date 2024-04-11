Chhattisgarh: Man working as courier for Naxalite leaders held

New Delhi: In Chhattisgarh, a man who was acting as a courier for top Naxal leaders was held on Thursday. ITBP informed about the arrest today, reported All India Radio News.

Reportedly, the man, who was working as a courier to top Naxal commanders of Chhattisgarh  was apprehended in a joint operation of Chhattisgarh Police and 27th Battalion Indo-Tibetan Border Police in Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chouki.

 
During interrogation, Aandhia admitted he was a courier for senior Naxalite leaders Vijay Reddy, Lokesh Salame, Rupesh, Mangesh, Vinod and Raje and used to ferry their moneyk, News18 reported.

Reportedly, Maoist pamphlets and posters urging people to boycott Lok Sabha polls were seized from the possession of the accused.

