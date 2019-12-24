Centre to decide, Goa, Ladakh DGP on Thursday

New Delhi: A meeting of the Joint Cadre Authority (JCA) has been called on December 26 in New Delhi to decide who will head the police force in Goa. The meeting will also take a decision with regard to the head of the Ladakh police force.

With the peak season in Goa approaching, the police force in the state has been without a head. The post of the Goa DGP has been lying vacant since the death of DGP Pranab Nanda.

In Ladakh, the government is thinking of sending someone experienced police officer from Delhi, of AGMUT cadre, as the newly formed union territory is considered geographically sensitive.

According to sources in the Union Home Ministry, a host of officers including Goa chief secretary Parimal Rai, Delhi chief secretary Vijay Kumar Dev, Mizoram chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and Arunachal Pradesh chief secretary Satya Gopal have already been asked to attend the meeting.

In other states, it is the chief minister who appoints a DGP, but in case of Goa, which is a part of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and union territories, it is the union home ministry which appoints the police chiefs.