Punjab Hooch Tragedy: 21 killed after consuming toxic liquor, probe underway

Punjab: In a tragic incident, at least 21 people have lost their lives after consuming toxic liquor in Sangrur district of Punjab, said reliable reports in this regard.

As per the information received from reliable sources, at least four people lost their lives after consuming the liquor on Wednesday. After which, about 40 people were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical assistance, said Sangrur’s Chief Medical Officer.

The day after which, four more people succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala. On Friday, the death of eight more people in the Punjab Hooch tragedy was reported. Today on Saturday, five more people lost their lives, taking the toll to 21.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the accused in the Punjab Hooch tragedy has been arrested by the police. He was taken into custody for interrogation. After initial interrogation, the accused informed the police about the location at which the spurious liquor was being prepared.

Upon receiving information about it, police officials conducted a raid at the location. From there, they recovered about 200 litres of ethanol. Meanwhile, an SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been deployed by the Punjab Government to investigate the matter in detail.

The Punjab Police took to their official handle on X (formerly Twitter) to inform about the formed team. They wrote, “A High level Committee has been setup to supervise the uncovering of the backward and forward linkages in a professional and scientific manner to unearth the nexus behind the whole matter.”

“A four member SIT headed by ADGP Law & Order Gurinder Dhillon IPS, and including DIG Patiala Range Harcharan Bhullar IPS, SSP Sangrur Sartaj Chahal IPS & Additional Commissioner (Excise) Naresh Dubey will supervise the investigations,” they further wrote.

They also added, “SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person found involved will be spared. Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall prey to unverified rumors,” they finally wrote.