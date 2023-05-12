CBSE Board Result 2023 Live: Class 10th results announced, Check details

Advertisement

New-Delhi: Finally! the wait is over. Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of Class 10th examination.

The students will be able to check their CBSE Marksheets on the official website cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Result 2023: How to check 10th Results online

Go to the direct link or CBSE Results 2023 Portal. On the page a link for Class 10 Result 2023 will be activated once released. Click on the link. A new window will open. Enter your roll number, date of birth and mother’s name and submit to view your result online.

Apart from the website, marksheet can be downloaded via digilocker.

CBSE declared the results today for over 20 lakh students who appeared for the board exams. This year, a total of 21,86,940 had appeared for the exam.

Earlier today, The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 exam results in which 87.33 per cent students have passed. This year the pass percentage of girl students has been 6 per cent higher than that of boys.

More than 16 lakh students from across the country had registered themselves for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations, out of which 7,45,433 were boys and 9,51,332 girls.