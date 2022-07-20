CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022: Know the direct link, website to check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the CBSE Result 2022 for Class 10, 12 examinations today.

Students can check the CBSE 12th result 2022, CBSE 10th result 2022 on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Results: How to check

Go to cbse.gov.in, the official website.

On the homepage, select either the “CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022” or “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result 2022” link.

Enter your login information

The results for the CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 will show up on the screen.

Download and take print out for future reference.

CBSE will announce the final results 2022 on the basis of weightage of marks in both term 1 and 2 exams 2022. The scorecard will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams.