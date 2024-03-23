‘Cash-for-Query’: CBI raids Trinamool Congress’ leader Mahua Moitra’s residence

New Delhi: In a latest news, the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) conducted raid at the residence of TMC leader Mahua Moitra. This comes in connection with the ‘Cash-for-query’ case, said reports in this regard.

According to reports from reliable sources, CBI officials conducted raids at the Kolkata residence of Mahua Moitra, among other locations.

On Thursday, the CBI filed an FIR against former TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The FIR was in response to the directives from the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. Further, the Lokpal has also asked CBI to investigates the allegations and submit a detailed report within six months.

In its order, the Lokpal said, “After careful evaluation and evaluation and consideration of the entire mate5rial on record, there remains no doubt regarding the fact that the allegations leveled against the Respondent Public Servant (RPS), most of which are supported by cogent evidence. They are extremely serious in nature, especially in view of the position held by her. Therefore, in our considered opinion, a deeper probe is required to establish the truth.”

During the early morning hours of Saturday, CBI officials arrived at Mahua Moitra’s residence in Kolkata. They informed about the search proceedings before initiating the operation.

Back in December 2023, TMC leader Moitra was expelled from Lok Sabha on grounds of “unethical conduct.” She currently challenges her expulsion in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, Mahua Moitra has been accused of accepting bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani for asking his questions in the Parliament. Moreover, she has also been accused of sharing her high security login credentials with him.

In other news, Mahua Moitra is set to contest the upcoming 2024 General Elections. She will be standing as a TMC candidate from West Bengal’s Krishnanagar Lok Sabha seat.