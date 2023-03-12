Carpenter chops off woman’s body into pieces in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: In a shocking incident from Jammu and Kashmir, a man killed a 30-year-old woman, chopped her body into several pieces, and dumped them in different locations in the Budgam district.

The incident came to light when the brother of the victim, Tanveer Ahmad Khan of Soibug, Budgam, approached the police, stating his sister left coaching classes on March 7 but didn’t return home.

On March 8, the Kashmir police took custody of Shabir Ahmad, reportedly a carpenter and a married man, based on the woman’s call details, but he confessed to the crime on Saturday, the police said.

Police said to hide the crime, the suspect had to cut the body into pieces and bury the parts at different locations.

The accused has been arrested, all the body parts have been recovered from various locations, including her head from his home, and further investigation is going on, the police said.