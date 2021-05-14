Nagaon: As many as 18 elephants have been killed in Nagaon district of Assam on Thursday after lightning struck them during the rain showers in the area. The carcasses have been found atop of Bamuni hills in the state.

The incident took place in Kathiatoli range of Nagaon forest Division. The forest officials said that the incident came to the fore after local villagers informed them.

According to preliminary investigation, the forest department has revealed that the wild elephants could have been killed in lighting strikes.

However, a search operation has been launched in the area in order to find out the actual number of death whereas the actual reason is yet to be ascertained after the post mortem procedure.