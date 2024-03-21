“Can I use the washroom?” Food delivery boy sexually harasses woman in Bengaluru!

Bengaluru: “Can I use the washroom,” a food delivery boy reportedly asked this to a woman in Bengaluru recently. The woman lodged an FIR with Police against the food delivery boy alleging sexual harassment. Reportedly, he was later arrested. The incident reportedly took place in the Brookefield area on March 17.

Reportedly the accused had gone to deliver food at the residence of the woman. After delivering the food, the woman offered him a glass of water. He drank and left the place.

Later, he came back after some time and asked the woman whether he can use the washroom of the house since it is urgent. The woman allowed him. After coming out of the washroom the delivery reportedly asked the woman for another glass of water and as the woman proceeded to the kitchen to bring, he followed her.

The delivery boy then allegedly held hand of the woman for which the woman hit him with some utensil for self-defence. And then the delivery boy fled from the scene. The woman reportedly followed him up to the lift, but he went downstairs using the staircase.

The woman then lodged an FIR with Police and after CCTV footage check, Police reportedly arrested the delivery boy.