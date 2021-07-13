Cabinet Reshuffle: 2 ministers of Odisha find place in Cabinet Committees

New Delhi: After the mega Cabinet reshuffle last week, Minister of Railways, also Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw makes entry as a member of the Committee on Investment & Growth. Minister of Education, also Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan makes entry as a member of the Committee on Economic Affairs.

Reportedly, both the ministers have also made their entry as a member of the Committee on Employment and Skill Development.

Similarly, the Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

Another notable inclusion showing her rise in stature is Union Minister for Woman and Child Development, Smriti Irani, was also included in the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs and Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju and Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur have been included as members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs for the first time, along with Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. Rijiu takes the place of Ravi Shankar Prasad while Thakur takes the place of Prakash Javadekar in this committee.