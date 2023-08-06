Bus overturns while crossing river in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, passengers rescued

A bus carrying passengers overturned at an overflowing river in Nainital district, Uttarakhand, amidst heavy rainfall on Saturday.

By Jyotishree Kisan 0
Bus overturns in river in nainital
Image Credit: Twitter/ @SouleFacts

Uttarakhand: In a distressing incident amidst heavy rainfall, a bus carrying passengers overturned at an overflowing river in Nainital district, Uttarakhand.

According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred on Saturday. A video capturing the aftermath of the accident, with passengers emerging from the tilting bus, surfaced on social media.

The past two days have witnessed substantial rainfall across large parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Himalayan foothills, including Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next four to five days.

Additionally, the northeastern regions of India are expected to experience worsening rain conditions in the next five days.

 

