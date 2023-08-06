Bus overturns while crossing river in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, passengers rescued

Uttarakhand: In a distressing incident amidst heavy rainfall, a bus carrying passengers overturned at an overflowing river in Nainital district, Uttarakhand.

According to news agency PTI, the incident occurred on Saturday. A video capturing the aftermath of the accident, with passengers emerging from the tilting bus, surfaced on social media.

A bus carrying passengers overturned at an overflowing drain in Uttarakhand’s Nainital amid heavy rainfall earlier today. pic.twitter.com/0DCKuGqETw — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 5, 2023

The past two days have witnessed substantial rainfall across large parts of India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast indicating the likelihood of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in the Himalayan foothills, including Uttarakhand, north Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalaya West Bengal, and Sikkim over the next four to five days.

Additionally, the northeastern regions of India are expected to experience worsening rain conditions in the next five days.