BSF shot down China-made drone near India-Pak border in Punjab

Amritsar: The Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a China-made drone near the India-Pakistan border in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.

The incident occurred in the late hours of February 9 when BSF troops sighted the drone near the India-Pak border at Rossey village in Gurdaspur district. After sighting the drone, the troops immediately fired and shot the drone down.

The damaged drone after being shot lost control and fell on a farming land. The BSF troops carried out an extensive search and successfully recovered the drone in partially broken condition at 10:18 pm. The recovered drone was a quadcopter of DJI Mavic 3 Classic model. It was mentioned in the drone that it was made in China.

“Keen observation and quick response with exemplary shooting skills of the BSF troops made yet another dent in the malicious plans of adversaries to create mayhem in the border area through drone intrusion,” the force said.

Earlier on October 2023, the forward deployed BSF troops intercepted the movement of a drone near Kalsian Khurd village in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. BSF troops recovered a drone with 01 packet, suspected to be narcotics, from a paddy field. The then recovered drone was a Quadcopter (Model – DJI Matrice 300 RTK, made in China) and the gross weight of the recovered narcotics is 2.7 Kg.

