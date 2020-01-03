BSF, DRI seize ‘biggest’ drug consignment in N-E

Agartala: In a big jolt to the narcotic syndicate, a joint team of Border Security Force (BSF) and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 1,68,500 ‘Yaba’ tablets worth around Rs 8.52 crore — biggest consignment of narcotic drug in the northeastern region so far.

The BSF, who is mandated to guard 4,096 km India-Bangladesh border, seized the consignment on Thursday 9 p.m. from the house Tunu Miah, a resident of Matinagar village in West Tripura.

The consignment was stored his Miah’s house for smuggling it across the border to Bangladesh.

“Acting on specific intelligence input provided by BSF intelligence branch about storing of huge consignment of narcotic drugs in the house of Tunu Miah, a joint team of BSF troops and DRI officials, Agartala swiftly cordoned the house. During a thorough search in the presence of two independent witnesses, the raiding party recovered two cartons and a polythene bag containing a huge quantity of Yaba tablets,” a BSF statement said.

The cartons and polythene bags were opened leading to recovery and seizure of 1,68,500 Yaba tablets worth around Rs 8.52 crore along with two Maruti cars, which were being used for transportation of the consignment, said the statement.

“The BSF along with DRI, Agartala has given the first big jolt to the narcotic syndicate on the second day of the Year 2020 by seizing the biggest consignment of Yaba in the North-Eastern Region so far.”

The BSF statement, however, clarified that Miah is currently residing at Bishalgarh, a town located in the Sepahijala district of Tripura, and has given his house to his nephew Soyag Miah.

“On observing joint operation teams of BSF and DRI approaching near the house, the occupants managed to run away, taking advantage of darkness.”

The seized items have been handed over to the DRI, Agartala, for further legal action, said the statement.

Besides this operation, the statement said, BSF troops deployed along the Bangladesh border in Tripura, have also seized contraband such as 1,145 bottles of phensedyl, 31 kg ganja (marijuana), three cattle and other miscellaneous items having combined market value of over Rs 14.69 lakh along with Bangladesh taka 1,00,000 on Thursday.