BSF arrests another intruder near India-Pakistan border in Punjab

New-Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a third Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab.

The intruder was a resident of Khyber district of Pakistan.

The intruder crossed the front on the intervening night of 9-10 March and entered into India from the area of border post ‘Tirath’ in Ferozepur sector of the state.

“BSF troop arrested him and conducted his search. During initial questioning, he revealed to be a resident of Dist. Khyber, Pakistan. Further course of action per the SOP is under progress,” said the BSF in a statement.

The BSF on Thursday afternoon had also arrested a Pakistani national near International Border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur sector. He was identified as Aamir Raza, a resident of the Sialkot district in Pakistam. He was held by the BSF in the area of Border Outpost Nikka in the Gurdaspur sector.