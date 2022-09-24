Body of man dead since 18 months found, family thought he was in a coma

In a bizarre incident, the body of a man was kept at his house for almost 18 months. The surprising part was that he had actually passed away in 2021. The incident happened in Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh at an Income Tax department employee’s house. His family had assumed that he was in a coma.

The man’s wife, who appears to be mentally unstable, used to sprinkle ‘gangajal’ on his highly decomposed body every morning, with a hope that it would help him come out of the coma.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Vimlesh Dixit was an employee of Income Tax Department. In a conversation with PTI, Dr Alok Ranjan told that the man died last year in April but his family refused to accept his death. Rather they thought the man is still alive but he is in coma.

He also said that the Kanpur police officials requested for further investigation of the matter as the family pension files hadn’t moved an inch. The doctor said that a death certificate has been issued since April 22, 2021.

The matter came to light when a team from the state health department reached their house on Friday in Rawatpur area. His family members said that he was still alive and is in a coma. After convincing, the family members allowed the health team to take the body to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital, where medical tests declared the man as dead.

Dixit’s family had also told their neighbours that he was in a coma. Neighbours told police that the family members were often seen taking oxygen cylinders home. His wife seems to be unstable, an official said. The body of the man was found in a highly decomposed state.